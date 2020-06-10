Holley M. Frawley
Savannah
Holley Marie Frawley, 33, of Savannah, Georgia daughter of Franklin Leveair Frawley and the late Rosie Lee Frawley, died Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Holley and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.