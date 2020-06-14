Holley M. Frawley
Savannah
The funeral service for Holley Marie Frawley, 33, of Savannah, will be held at 11 o'clock Monday, June 15, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett. Private interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts about Holley and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.