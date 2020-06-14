Holley M. Frawley
Holley M. Frawley
Savannah
The funeral service for Holley Marie Frawley, 33, of Savannah, will be held at 11 o'clock Monday, June 15, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett. Private interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts about Holley and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gamble Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Holley was my 3rd grade student at JG Smith. I do remember her- a sweet, pretty little girl. My prayers for her family during this difficult time.
Debbie Alexander
Teacher
June 13, 2020
As the days it still don't seem real. We was talking not that long ago. You've always been one of my girls. From our softball days to our skating rink day an camping days to our kids playing together. Life was cut short on you, it's not fair bit you're not hurting anymore. You can rest easy. I'm going miss you so much. I love you till I see you again fly high.
Melinda Thomas
Friend
June 11, 2020
Deepest Sympathy ...
Dan Frawley
June 11, 2020
Frank and family so sorry for the of Holly may god be with ya'll love bubba
Bubba Hathaway
Friend
June 11, 2020
We just talked a couple of weeks ago. I know you are the life of the party in heaven as you were here on earth. I love love love your beautiful heart and even more beautiful face!!! I know you are now at peace and looking over Makenzie and little John. May God fill your family and friends with peace and good memories like I have with you. Fly high , angel!
Brandy Hendrix
Friend
June 11, 2020
You were absolutely the sweetest soul. I wish I would have gone to see you. I find comfort knowing that youre not fighting or suffering anymore. Rest in paradise, sweet girl.
Marlena
Friend
June 11, 2020
Frank sorry for your loss our prayers and love are with you and your family
Samuel Kelly
Friend
June 11, 2020
Our prays are with in your time of need She will be missed love and peace to the family

Samuel Kelly
Friend
June 10, 2020
Please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. My sincerest condolences for an incredibly great loss. May God wrap you in His love & peace and grant to you comfort and strength to face the days ahead.
Joan & Savannah Ward
Friend
June 10, 2020
Heaven gained a new Angel today.
Rest in Peace Holley, pain free in the loving Hands of Our Heavenly Father.
My deepest sympathy to Holley's Family and Friends during this difficult time. God Bless!
Leslie Davidson
Friend
June 10, 2020
Holley was such a sweet friend,sad to see her time is cut short.I send my condolences to the family & all that knew her well. Rest in peace Holley,will see you again oneday.
SHEENA DAVIDSON
Friend
June 10, 2020
Shes my sister and best friend for life. I love her and miss her like crazy. God baby loves you.
Sara
Friend
June 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry Spear
Friend
June 10, 2020
Holley will be truly missed but she is now with our Heavenly Father with no illnesses.
Tovar Allen
Friend
