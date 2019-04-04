|
|
Holly Head Ambrose, 53, died peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home.
The Eugene, Oregon native was a great wife and loving mother who loved to live life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Head.
Survivors include her husband, Paul "Hal" Ambrose; daughters, Christie Lynn Brown and April Lynn Boatright (Jordan); sons, Gregory Nicholas Saxon (April Marie) and Paul James "Jay" Ambrose; grandchildren, Bella Harmony Lynn, Gregory Nicholas Saxon, Jr., Emory Elizabeth Clark, and Sylar James Ambrose; a brother, Shawn Head (Mozelle); and a nephew, Shawn Head, Jr.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019 at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Savannah Chapter of the Lymphoma Society.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 4, 2019