Savannah - Homer Franklin Peeples, Jr. Homer F. Peeples, Jr. died on July 18, 2019 at home on his beloved creek where you could usually find him casting for shrimp and recording his daily catch. He was born February 25, 1922 in Savannah, the son of Marie Perse Peeples and Homer F. Peeples. He graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1941 where he excelled in sports and on the rifle team, achieving The US National record for 22 cal. Targets which remains UNBROKEN to this day. He entered the Univ. of Georgia until drafted into the US Army in WW II. He was discharged medically and returned to Savannah where he began his career with his father at Peeples Industries. He married Ruth Johnson in 1944 and with whom their son, Homer III, was born in 1946.



No one lived and enjoyed life more than Homer Peeples. Always an avid sportsman around the world however, he and Ruth spent as much time as possible in the rivers around Savannah and enjoying wonderful summers at Tybee. In the fall you would find the Peeples in Sanford Stadium faithfully watching the Dawgs and as soon as dove and quail season opened you would find them in the fields. There was no competing with Homer Peeples who was still the best shot in the country into his 90's.



Most of all, Homer adored his beautiful wife Ruth and his friends who spanned several generations. He enjoyed nothing better than entertaining them royally. Who can forget his fabulous hushpuppies and pop corn shrimp!



Homer remained an active member of The Oglethorpe Club, Chatham Club, Savannah Golf Club and Savannah Yacht Club. He was a long standing member of the Forest City Gun Club, the St. Andrew's Society, the German Heritage Society and the Alliance de Francaise Savannah.



He was predeceased by his parents, wife and son and is survived by one brother, Frank Peeples (Betty) and a nephew and niece as well as cousins and innumerable, dedicated and loyal friends.



Much appreciation is given to the devoted Delores Freeman and faithful caregivers Debra Brown, Gloria Padillo and Vivian Smart.



A graveside service will be held at Greenwich Cemetery on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 am.



"Such a man cannot die out of this world. When he goes he leaves behind him much of himself. Being dead, he speaks," Beecher.



Please send memorial donations in lieu of flowers to: The Fresh Air Home, 800 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, GA 31328, or St. John's Church Building Fund, 1 West Macon Street. Savannah, GA 31401. Savannah Morning News July 19, 2019 Published in Savannah Morning News on July 19, 2019