1/1
Homer Shu Yung Chang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Homer Shu Yung Chang
Savannah
Homer Shu Yung Chang, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at home on Dutch Island. He was born in Shansi, China on the Lunar date of March 10th, 1936.
Homer received a BS degree in Chemical Engineering in Taiwan. He came to the United States and received his Master's degree in Chemical Engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. He married Lucia Ting in 1968, and moved to Savannah in 1972. Homer was employed at Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical in Savannah for over 20 years.
Homer is survived by his daughter Anne Chang, son Clifton Chang, daughter-in-law Lynda Chang, grandsons Justin and Ridge Chang.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwich Cemetery.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved