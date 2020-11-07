Homer Shu Yung Chang
Savannah
Homer Shu Yung Chang, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at home on Dutch Island. He was born in Shansi, China on the Lunar date of March 10th, 1936.
Homer received a BS degree in Chemical Engineering in Taiwan. He came to the United States and received his Master's degree in Chemical Engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. He married Lucia Ting in 1968, and moved to Savannah in 1972. Homer was employed at Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical in Savannah for over 20 years.
Homer is survived by his daughter Anne Chang, son Clifton Chang, daughter-in-law Lynda Chang, grandsons Justin and Ridge Chang.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwich Cemetery.
