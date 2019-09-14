|
Horace L. Parker, Jr.
Guyton
Horace L. Parker, Jr., 82, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Sylvania, GA on October 20, 1936 to Beatrice Bazemore & Horace L. Parker, Sr. He married the love of his life, Joyce, on August 9, 1958. Together they raised three children, Tony, Paula & DeAnne. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Charlotte Smith, brother, James Parker, mother-in-law, Florence Poore, and great-grandson, Tripp Parker. Horace was President of the Ogeechee Bowmen Association, Warden's Pistol Team and a Firearm Instructor at Coastal State Prison. He was in the National Guard. In his earlier years he thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting. He also enjoyed the second love of his life, PEPSI. Horace is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Tony Parker; daughters, Paula (Bo) Saxon and DeAnne (Keith) Gordon; grandchildren, Anthony (Tess) Parker, Stephanie (Christopher) Koffroth, Traci Marsh (Harris Moore), Trey (Nicki) Saxon, Ashlee (CJ) Goldman, Allison (Jimmy) Reid, Allisa Gordon and Avery Gordon; great-grandchildren, Ty, Tage, Reagan, Cason, Kosta, Stella, Kaydence and Aria;sister-in-law, Cindy Parker, and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st at the funeral home with the memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to hospiceangels.org Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
