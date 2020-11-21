Dr. Howard Leslie "Les" Furr, Jr.
Pulaski, GA
Dr. Howard Leslie Furr, Jr. "Les", 68, passed away on Friday, November 20th at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Les was born on May 1, 1952 in Winnsboro, Louisiana, and was the son of Jean Furr Edwards and Howard Leslie Furr, Sr. Les received his bachelor's degree at Louisiana State University and completed his masters degree at Springfield College in Massachusetts. He finalized his education with a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University. Dr. Furr's lifelong career was spent as a college professor teaching hospitality accounting and finance, catering, hotel operations, marketing and sales and restaurant management. He taught at three different universities, completing his life work and retiring from Georgia Southern University in 2018. Dr. Furr left a lasting legacy of service as many former student testimonies reveal. Dr. Furr influenced many lives of his coworkers and students. Many expressed gratitude and credit to Dr. Furr for his positive influences. He would share with all of his students to "try to lead with a servant's heart as we were taught and make the world a better place through hospitality". Les loved all kinds of music and concerts. He was a fan of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He enjoyed the mountains and traveling with his wife, Jean, and friends. He had a passion for spicy food, Coca Cola and motorcycles. He delighted in remaining close with many of his students as they pursued their professional careers. Les is preceded in death by his father, Howard Leslie Furr, Sr., and mother, Jean Furr Edwards. Les is survived by his wife, Jean Melton Furr; two step sons, Rob Melton (Crystal) and Warren Melton (Jill); his siblings, John Furr (Penny), Kathy Furr Baird (Tim), Joel Furr, and Joan Hurder (Stan);his mother-in-law, Evelyn F. Warren; his step grandchildren, Tripp, Maggie, Banks, and Margot Melton; his sisters-in-law, Charlene Madden (Frank), Ann Trapnell (Jimmy), and Nancy Pence; and his nieces and nephews, David (Melissa) Furr, Jessica (Joshua) Waggener, Qing and Leo Furr, Taylor (Marisa) Baird, Rose (Adam) Carney, Liesel Hurder Al-Otaibi, and Marjorie (Patrick) Burhman. The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Dr. Furr's residence located at 136 Main Street in Pulaski. The funeral will be held at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at the residence on Monday. November 24, 2020. Interment will follow in Lake Cemetery. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Savannah Morning News
