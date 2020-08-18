1/
Howard Macklin Woodlief
1955 - 2020
Howard Macklin Woodlief
Port Wentworth, Georgia
Howard Macklin Woodlief, 65, of Port Wentworth, Georgia died August 16, 2020 at his residence.
Mac was born in Oxford, North Carolina and was employed by Snap-On Company. He was a member of North Salem Baptist Church, Lyons Club of Garden City and Pooler, and North American Fishing Association.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jean Woodlief; son, Clinton Woodlief (Lori); 2 daughters, Tara Elizabeth Millligan (Johnny). Lacy Warenzak (Joey): Mother, Mamie Jean Woodlief; brother, Christopher Lee Woodlief (Mary); 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11:00 - 12:00 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at North Salem Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private at Hillcrest Abbey West.
Masks are required and it is asked that social distancing be practiced in accordance to CDC guidelines.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
