Howard Paul Cooper, 69, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Patricia Ann Hummel Cooper, died Tuesday evening, February 5, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Max Harry Cooper and the late Florence Glassman Cooper. Howard was a member of Congregation Mickve Israel. He earned his Bachelor degree from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. Howard worked in the jewelry business until he retired. He was raised in Clinton #54 F.&A.M. in 1971 and was Past Master (1987 and 2000). Howard joined the Alee Shrine Temple in 1972 and was a Past Potentate (2013). He thoroughly enjoyed being a "Hillbilly" in the Shrine parades. Howard never saw a gadget he didn't "have to own" and loved spending other people's money. His "morning" greeting to everyone became his trademark. Howard loved to travel but was most devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Patricia Ann Hummel Cooper of Savannah; one daughter, Kimberly Florence Doyno of Long Island, New York; one son, Daniel Scott Cooper of Thomasville, Georgia, and two grandchildren, Sarah Beth Doyno and Jason Hunter Doyno.
The funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas.
After the service the family will receive friends in the Social Hall of Congregation Mickve Israel - 20 East Gordon Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Backpack Buddies Mickve Israel - Post Office Box 816, Savannah, Georgia 31402-0816 or the Morris Slotin Fund - c/o Alee Shrine Temple - Post Office Box #14147, Savannah, Georgia 31416.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 7, 2019