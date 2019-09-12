|
|
Howard Smith
Savannah, Georgia
Howard Penn Smith died on Wednesday at his home in Savannah. He was 79. He leaves his wife of 39 years, Renée (Saturday) Smith; his daughter Mary Alice Barrow (William); his daughter Kristen Smith (Jean-Pierre); his son, Scott Smith (Tess); five grandchildren and many friends. Penn was born on April 13, 1940 in Orlando, Florida, but lived most of his life in Savannah. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Williams) Smith and Maurice Stanley Smith and by his brother Maurice "Snookey" Smith. Penn claimed to be a recluse, but he got great pleasure from his work serving people as an optician and as a salesman. Penn graduated from Benedictine Military School and from Georgia Southern (where he was crowned "King of Armstrong"). Penn was a good dancer. He loved nature and spent much of his free time fishing and camping on a family homestead near Blitchton, Georgia. Penn got up EARLY. He started almost every day with a brisk, five-mile walk. He took great pleasure in his family and was delighted watching his two-year-old grandson Eli grow. He practiced gratitude. He dabbled in philosophy. Above all, he adored his wife, Renée. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church (6412 Waters Ave. Savannah, GA 31406).
Savannah Morning News
9/13/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019