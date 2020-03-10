|
Howard Stephens
Port Wentworth, Georgia
James Howard Stephens, age 89, of Port Wentworth, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Toombs County on August 30, 1930, he was the son of Herbert Arnold Stephens and Ella Mae O'Neal Stephens. Howard was married to his devoted and loving wife Mildred Spivey Stephens for 66 years until her passing on February 11, 2020. He was a graduate of Toombs Central School. Howard served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant and was a Tank Operations Instructor. He worked in the shipping Department of Union Camp and at McDonald Service Station in Garden City. Howard and Mildred were long-time members of the Port Wentworth Alliance Church and former members of Providence Baptist Church of Lyons. He loved fishing and gardening. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Harold (Evelyn), Herbert (Elizabeth), Wade (Ester), Nellie Williams (Twiggs), and Mary Horton (Harvey). He is survived by his children: Ron Stephens (Janice), Sarah Black (Bill), and Tony Stephens (Janet); brother, Bobby Stephens (Kay), and sister, Linda Morris (Wyman), six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the Port Wentworth Alliance Church, 222 Cantyre Street. Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:00 am at the Church. Interment: 2:00 pm at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 982 Providence Church Road, Lyons, In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, 31416
March 11, 2020
