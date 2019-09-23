|
Howard T. Pharis
Rincon
Howard T. Pharis, 91, passed away September 21, 2019 at Memorial Health.
The Effingham County native was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon and the Sojourner's Sunday School Class. He retired from Union Camp and the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, G.H. Pharis and Celia Hodges Pharis; his wife of 57 years, Martha Pharis; 7 siblings; and daughter-in-law, Kay Pharis.
Survivors include his sons, Rev. Tom Pharis of Springfield and Rev. Charles Pharis (Vicki) of Canton; grandsons, Joshua Pharis (Amie) and Andrew Pharis; great-grandsons, Walker and Wyatt Pharis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances may be given to First Baptist Church of Rincon Music Ministry or Children's Ministry, 201 E. 6th Street, Rincon, GA 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
