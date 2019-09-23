Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Pharis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard T. Pharis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard T. Pharis Obituary
Howard T. Pharis
Rincon
Howard T. Pharis, 91, passed away September 21, 2019 at Memorial Health.
The Effingham County native was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon and the Sojourner's Sunday School Class. He retired from Union Camp and the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, G.H. Pharis and Celia Hodges Pharis; his wife of 57 years, Martha Pharis; 7 siblings; and daughter-in-law, Kay Pharis.
Survivors include his sons, Rev. Tom Pharis of Springfield and Rev. Charles Pharis (Vicki) of Canton; grandsons, Joshua Pharis (Amie) and Andrew Pharis; great-grandsons, Walker and Wyatt Pharis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances may be given to First Baptist Church of Rincon Music Ministry or Children's Ministry, 201 E. 6th Street, Rincon, GA 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now