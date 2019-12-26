Home

Huey Odis Dixon

Huey Odis Dixon Obituary
Huey Odis Dixon
Girard, GA
Mr. Huey Odis Dixon, 84, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Girard to the late Fully & Jennie Alberta Long Dixon. He served his country in the United States Army. He retired as a truck driver, was a pilot instructor, and enjoyed flying and driving a truck. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Survivors include his sons, Shelly Dixon (Melanie), George Dixon (Kristen) and Dennis Dixon; daughters, Rose Fuller and Sarah Ann Dixon; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Susie Ward, Ira Dixon, Mary Bell Hatcher and Floy Carroll as well as several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints located at 1200 King George Blvd in Savannah. The committal service with military honors will be at a later date at Beaufort National Cemetery located at 1601 Boundary Street in Beaufort, SC. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Go Fund Me Account of Shelly Dixon. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/27/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
