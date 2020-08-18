1/
Hugh Frederick Gilmore Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Frederick Gilmore, Jr.
Savannah
Hugh Frederick Gilmore, Jr., 93, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in New Orleans, LA on December 10, 1926, son of Hugh F. Gilmore and Josepha Manedy Gilmore.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Bergen. He was a Coxswain on a landing craft taking support troops to Okinawa. He had a passion for military aircraft, and built many World War I aircraft models from scratch.
Hugh was a communicant of the catholic church and attended of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Peter's Men's Club. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Outside of modeling, Hugh had a passion for fishing, boating and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy "Jan" Gilmore; son, Hugh F. Gilmore, III; daughter, Deborah (Glenn) McGrath; granddaughter, Ashling McGrath; step-children, Janice (Brent) Edenfield, John (Peter Roberts) Deering, Jay (Diane) Deering, James (Lisa) Deering, Jackie Deering Hough; 10 grandchildren, Austin, Jamie, Cody, Lindsey, Luke, Amelia, Clint, Jack, Carter and Raddik.
A memorial funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Social distancing and wearing of a face mask are encouraged.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved