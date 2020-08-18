Hugh Frederick Gilmore, Jr.
Savannah
Hugh Frederick Gilmore, Jr., 93, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in New Orleans, LA on December 10, 1926, son of Hugh F. Gilmore and Josepha Manedy Gilmore.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Bergen. He was a Coxswain on a landing craft taking support troops to Okinawa. He had a passion for military aircraft, and built many World War I aircraft models from scratch.
Hugh was a communicant of the catholic church and attended of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Peter's Men's Club. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Outside of modeling, Hugh had a passion for fishing, boating and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy "Jan" Gilmore; son, Hugh F. Gilmore, III; daughter, Deborah (Glenn) McGrath; granddaughter, Ashling McGrath; step-children, Janice (Brent) Edenfield, John (Peter Roberts) Deering, Jay (Diane) Deering, James (Lisa) Deering, Jackie Deering Hough; 10 grandchildren, Austin, Jamie, Cody, Lindsey, Luke, Amelia, Clint, Jack, Carter and Raddik.
A memorial funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Social distancing and wearing of a face mask are encouraged.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries