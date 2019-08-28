|
|
Mother Savannah - Icilene Green Carlers We celebrate the life and memory of Mother Icilene Green Carlers whose death occurred on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence under the care of Hospice Savannah, Inc surrounded by her loving and devoted children. She was a native of Baxley, GA and lived in Savannah most of her life. She was a member of One To Another Evangelistic Ministry. She was employed by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System Food and Nutrition Dept. and retired as a Baker at A.E. Beach High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Carlers, her parents, John and Anna Wilcox Green, two sons, Oscar Lee Carlers and James Frank Carlers, two brothers, Lee V. Lee and Collis McCrae. Survivors are: two daughters, Linda Young and Carolyn (Ronald) Nails, a host of grands, great grands, great great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins , other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Emmanuel Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church of the P.A.W. 1001 E. Henry St. Savannah, GA Elder Kendrick West, Pastor, Pastor Bruce Harden, Eulogist. Interment ~ Magnolia Memorial Gardens. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com Savannah Morning News August 28, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 28, 2019