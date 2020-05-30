Ida Kay Smoak
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Kay Smoak
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Ida Kay Smoak, 64, of Bloomingdale, Georgia died Thursday May 28, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and retired from J.C. Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Raymond Smoak. She is survived by a son, Raymond Hunter Smoak of Guyton, Georgia; 1 grandson, Raymond Hunter Smoak, Jr.; Special friend, Ronnie Keener; 1 brother, C.E. Hardy, Sr.; 3 sisters, Barbara Ann Portwood, Jeanette Nipper and Sandra Gay and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 4:00 - 6:00 pm Monday June 1st, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Gravel Hill Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
5/31/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved