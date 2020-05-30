Ida Kay SmoakBloomingdale, GeorgiaIda Kay Smoak, 64, of Bloomingdale, Georgia died Thursday May 28, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and retired from J.C. Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Raymond Smoak. She is survived by a son, Raymond Hunter Smoak of Guyton, Georgia; 1 grandson, Raymond Hunter Smoak, Jr.; Special friend, Ronnie Keener; 1 brother, C.E. Hardy, Sr.; 3 sisters, Barbara Ann Portwood, Jeanette Nipper and Sandra Gay and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 4:00 - 6:00 pm Monday June 1st, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Gravel Hill Cemetery.Savannah Morning News5/31/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at