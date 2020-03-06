|
|
|
Ilene Strickland Bond
Hinesville, GA
Ilene Strickland Bond passed from this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 1:30 at Hinesville First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Doug Force and Rev. Tony Caldwell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313 or United Way of Liberty County, Backpack Buddies Program, 301 Fair Hope Lane, Hinesville, GA 31313. Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Savannah Morning News
March 7, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020