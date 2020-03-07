Home

Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Hinesville First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Hinesville First United Methodist Church
Ilene Strickland Bond


1939 - 2020
Ilene Strickland Bond Obituary
Hinesville - Ilene Strickland Bond Ilene Strickland Bond passed from this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 1:30 at Hinesville First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Doug Force and Rev. Tony Caldwell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313 or United Way of Liberty County, Backpack Buddies Program, 301 Fair Hope Lane, Hinesville, GA 31313.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Savannah Morning News March 7, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 7, 2020
