Savannah - Imogene Cowart Funk Imogene Cowart Funk, 86, beloved wife, mother, and mema died peacefully in her home on August 28, 2019, under the care of Hospice Savannah. Born in Collins, GA, the youngest of a large family. She loved her children and many other children with a heart of gold. Her passion for flowers and her yard kept her happy; always willing to share with others. Mrs. Funk was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Funk, and oldest son, George Bazemore. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Oglesby of Port Orange, FL, Mironda Sheridan of Guyton, GA, and Melany Clearman of Savannah, GA; son, Eldyn Funk, of Savannah, GA; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends and family for a gathering from 6pm to 8pm Thursday September 12, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah. A celebration of life memorial service will be held in several weeks at a date to be determined for family and close friends. Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
