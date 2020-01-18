|
|
In Loving Memory Of Alicia Holliman Sipe November 18, 1975 - December 17, 2019
Deerfield, IL
Alicia Holliman Sipe, 44, of Deerfield, IL, passed peacefully in her home December 17, 2019 of natural causes from extended illness. She was a native Georgian, born in Atlanta to Carole W. Holliman, now of Savannah, GA, and C. Robert Holliman, Jr., now of Fairhope, AL.
She grew up living in three states, first, for five years in Lilburn, GA, before moving to Birmingham, AL. There she attended Shades Mountain Christian Church school & church where we became members. She chose, at age eight, to profess there her faith in Jesus Christ as Savior. She also spent her first year of high school at Shelby Academy and was a member of the cheerleading squads at both schools. She was also enjoying growing up with her 2 dogs, miniature schnauzers, and horses, while learning to ride horseback with a close friend in our acreage community. The two girls also often volunteered their Saturdays together to help care for other animals at the local Humane Society. Alicia at this time discovered her talent and passion for writing poetry (and continued throughout her life). She was honored to receive induction into the International Society of Poets in Washington, D.C. at age 14. While growing up those nine years, we were fortunate to travel with her to Europe, Mexico, Egypt, and The Holy Lands, where she requested her baptism in the Jordan River in Israel. After we next moved to KS, she finished high school with honors and received a scholarship. She went on to use it at the niversity of Kansas, where she gained membership and more life-long friends in the Tri-Delta Sorority until graduating in 1998 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism for Broadcasting and Advertising.
She married in 1999, and moved to the Chicago area to begin her career first in radio, then in advertising with a magazine publisher, and finally on to corporate management with companies that specialized in family membership sales contracts with area country clubs. She and her spouse finally settled in the north Chicago suburb of Deerfield, where they first, reared a son, Christian Robert, and later, a daughter, Gabriella Elyse. Though very busy at work as they grew, her main focus remained on her family, faith, and her friends. Her children went on to make notable achievements of their own in sports and college, with her son first completing his college degree at KU also, and now employed in metro-Chicago; and daughter, "Gabi," a rising "soccer star," will graduate high school next year. In her last few years after a divorce and increasingly serious health issues, Alicia was given a gift of new friendship with a Christian man who became, in the last two plus years she lived, her trusted friend, and constant caregiver who met her healthcare needs and provided the family assurance he would do so faithfully when we and other friends couldn't be there to do so. He was truly her "significant other," Shawn Casperson of Deerfield, whom we have adopted as a family "member."
After her untimely passing, she was memorialized in two beautiful services. The first one was at the First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield, IL, with Rev. (Dr.) Suzan Hawkinson officiating, and funeral arrangements by Kelley-Spaulding Funeral Home, of Highland Park, IL. The final service was held in Linden, AL, with a Graveside ceremony following at Linden Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Randy Walker officiating over both on that day of December 28, 2019, when she was laid to rest. Funeral arrangements there were made by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home, of Thomasville, AL.
She was Preceded in Death by her Maternal grandparents, Dewey and Jewell Willis of Warner Robins, GA; Paternal grandparents, Cephus R., Sr. and Hattie M. Holliman of Linden, AL; and an aunt, Linda H. Stuart also of Linden. Survivors include a son, Christian R. Sipe of Chicago, IL; and a daughter, Gabriella E. Sipe of Deerfield, IL; her mother, Carole W. Holliman of Savannah, GA; and father, C. Robert Holliman, Jr., of Fairhope, AL; an uncle, J. M. Willis, Sr., of Martinez, GA; Cousins, J.M. Willis, Jr., of Hawkinsville, GA; Matthew A. Willis, of Evans, GA; Amy Duke of Thomasville, AL; Amanda and Tommy Stuart, both of Livingston, AL; Former Spouse, Brad Sipe of Deerfield, IL; and "Significant Other," Shawn Casperson, also of Deerfield.
Alicia's family is grateful to all who were able to attend memorial services and/or visitations; and everyone's prayers, flowers, and support. Though she will be deeply missed, we have commended her spirit to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We and all "saints of light" who know Him as Savior, look forward to that day where we will have a happy reunion where she is now with them and our Lord in everlasting rest and peace. We thank God for the gift of her life and all the joy she brought to ours!
Memorial gifts to Alicia's memory may be made to: Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Deerfield, IL; any local Humane Society Animal Shelter; or to these churches: First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield, IL; the Linden Presbyterian Church, Linden, AL; and Rothwell Baptist Church, Pooler, GA; or to any reputable .
Savannah Morning News
January 19, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020