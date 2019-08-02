|
|
Guyton - Inez Cadle Inez Cadle, 98, passed away July 31, 2019 at her residence after a long illness.
The Toccoa, GA native was a member of Garden City United Methodist Church. She was instrumental in the ministry of her husband, Rev. Edward Cadle. She was a x-ray and lab technician during World War II.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Mamie Davis; sisters, Rosie (Harris) McKenzie and Ann (Jack) Irvin; brother, J.A. Davis; and grandchildren, Nicholas Cadle, Misty Bridgeforth, and Shane Cadle.
The two things Mrs. Inez loved most in life were Jesus and her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Rev. Edward Cadle; sons and daughters-in-law, Edward "Eddie" & Joann Cadle, Danny & Lynette Cadle, and Pat & Julie Cadle; daughters and sons-in-law, Diane & David Wegmann and Mary & Matt Petrivitch; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Springfield United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Springfield Cemetery Annex.
Remembrances: Mission on the Move, PO Box 206, Springfield, GA 31329 or Garden City United Methodist Church Building Fund, 62 Varnadoe Ave., Garden City, GA 30418.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News August 2, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 2, 2019