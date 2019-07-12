|
Sunbury - Inez Reddish It is with great sadness that the family of Inez Thrift Reddish. 89, of Sunbury formerly of Hinesville, announces her passing at her daughter's home following an extended illness.
Inez was born in Charlton County on July 12, 1929 and was preceded in death by her parents, Mack David and Laura Dell Nazworth Thrift, Sr., her loving husband of 54 years, William Robert Reddish, cherished granddaughter, Victoria Ruth Stanford Hamilton, brothers, Mack David Thrift, Jr., George Brunson Thrift and Irsky T. Thrift, and sisters, Thelma Crews and Catherine Morris.
Inez owned and operated LaFaye's Beauty Salon in Hinesville for over 45 years, where she made many lifelong friends and was known for her kindness to all, especially her elderly clients. In her teenage years, Inez was known for her expertise on the dance floor and one of her children's fondest memories is of their parents jitterbugging in their living room as they rang in each New Year. Inez also enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Ollie Darsey Sunday School class, and Circle of Love in Hinesville.
SURVIVORS: Survivors include her beloved daughters, Linda Reddish Stanford Chalker of Sunbury and Karen Reddish Loyd (Cecil ""BJ"") of Alpharetta, GA; cherished grandchildren Lara Stanford Jordan (Brian) of Raleigh, NC, Matt Loyd (Jessica) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Dillon Loyd of Louisville, CO, adored great grandchildren Henry Barclay Hamilton of Valdosta, GA, Liam Jordan, Violet Jordan, and Elizabeth ""Ellie"" Loyd, and her ""adopted children"", Don and Brenda Martin Crawford who nurtured her spirit and loved her like family during her time in Sunbury. Her life was also greatly enriched by her Hendry Street neighbors, Bo and Janice Hearn, who checked on her regularly and loved her dearly, and whom she loved equally in return. She is also survived by three adored sisters; Alcene Brown of Morrow, GA, Loutrelle Chesser (Bill) of Folkston, GA, and Carolyn Hewett (Lloyd) of Folkston, GA, and many nieces and nephews. Her nephew, Paul, and his family Hope, Emily, and Jordan, have been faithful and loving visitors, bringing much joy into her life.
Her family would especially like to thank her devoted caregiver of 6 years, Ms. Georgia Walthour, who became a trusted friend and companion whom she loved dearly, appreciated immensely, and considered part of the family. They also wish to express their sincere appreciation to Georgia Hospice Care who provided unparalleled care, support, and love to Inez and her entire family throughout her lengthy illness. They are truly angels on Earth.
VISITATION: Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
FUNERAL: The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Hinesville Methodist Church with Rev. Tony Caldwell, Pastor Brenda Crawford and Pastor Libby Gardner officiating. Memories will be shared by her granddaughter, Lara Stanford Jordan and grandson, Matt Loyd. Burial will follow in the Hinesville Cemetery.
PALLBEARERS: Cecil Loyd, Matt Loyd, Dillon Loyd, Brian Jordan, Paul Smith, Don Crawford and Glenn Fox.
REMEMBRANCES: The family has requested that in lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to the Hinesville Methodist Church Building Fund. THOMAS L. CARTER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS Savannah Morning News July 12, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 12, 2019