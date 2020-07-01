Inez Ricketson McClendonRincon, GeorgiaInez Ricketson McClendon, 94, died Saturday June 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Tallahassee, Florida and was a member of Rincon Church of God.She was preceded in death by 2 children, Sherrian Galletta and SSGT USMC Stephen McClendon. She is survived by a daughter, Flonnace Schnabel; 6 grandchildren, Ed Hinely, Chris Hinely, John Galletta, Jody Galletta, Jeremy Galletta, Justin Galletta,; 4 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ed) and Reagan Hinely and Marissa (John) and Mallory Galletta. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday July 2, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Funeral will be 1:00 pm Friday July 3, 2020 at Rincon Church of God. Burial will be 11:00 am Monday July 6, 2020 at JHillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.Savannah Morning News07/02/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at