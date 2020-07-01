1/1
Inez Ricketson McClendon
1926 - 2020
Rincon, Georgia
Inez Ricketson McClendon, 94, died Saturday June 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Tallahassee, Florida and was a member of Rincon Church of God.
She was preceded in death by 2 children, Sherrian Galletta and SSGT USMC Stephen McClendon. She is survived by a daughter, Flonnace Schnabel; 6 grandchildren, Ed Hinely, Chris Hinely, John Galletta, Jody Galletta, Jeremy Galletta, Justin Galletta,; 4 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ed) and Reagan Hinely and Marissa (John) and Mallory Galletta. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday July 2, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Funeral will be 1:00 pm Friday July 3, 2020 at Rincon Church of God. Burial will be 11:00 am Monday July 6, 2020 at JHillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
07/02/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
