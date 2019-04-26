Inge Liesel Lee, 80, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.



Inge, born in Darmstadt, Germany, came to the United States in 1966 and worked at the German Embassy in Washington, DC. where she met her husband of 50 years, Richard Lee. They moved to Savannah in 1979. Until her retirement in 2003, she worked at EMD Chemicals, (Merck KGaA).



She was preceded in death by her parents, Heinrich and Margareta Wolf, and her sister Hildegard Richter.



Surviving are her husband Richard Lee of Tybee Island, her brothers Gerhard Wolf (Irmtraud) and Wilfried Wolf (Annemarie) as well as many nieces and nephews and all her friends in Germany and the US.



She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.



Inge was a strong, kind, and generous woman and a passionate animal welfare advocate. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends, and especially her pets.



Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to The Humane Society of Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 or to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 51 Wilmington Island Road, Savannah, GA 31410.



Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 26, 2019