|
|
Mrs. Irene Feldman, 73, passed away on January 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Lebanon, KY to the late Tillman & Cordie Miller Milburn. She retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 18 years of service. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed taking day trips with her husband, and traveling to New York to attend the theater. Survivors include her husband of 37 1/2 years, D. Herman Feldman; brother, Gerald Milburn; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The family will have a time of visitation with friends after the service in the chapel of the funeral home.
There will be an additional visitation in Kentucky at a later date. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 11, 2019