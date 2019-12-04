|
Iris Hembree Scarbrough
Tybee Island
Iris Hembree Scarbrough, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. She was born in Austell, GA, daughter of the late Edgar D. and Ruby Davis Hembree. She was a graduate of Pelham High School.
After 27 years with BellSouth in Atlanta, she and husband moved to Tybee Island where they owned Lazaretto Marina and Captain Mike's Dolphin Tours. She was a member of the Tybee Island American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and attended St. Michael's Catholic Church on Tybee Island.
Surviving are husband of 45 years, Michael B. Scarbrough of Tybee Island, son, Ken Sheppard (Rhonda) of Dallas, GA; daughters, Sandra Townsend (James) of Acworth, GA; Michelle Scarbrough of Douglasville, GA; Lisa Scarbrough of Guyton; sister, Ruby Hembree Goss of Douglasville, GA; seven grandsons, Ricky, Brandon, Nick, Cody, Jared, Michael and Ian. She was loved by her family, respected by her friends and she will be missed.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Coastal Pet Rescue, 7430 Thomas Ave., Savannah, GA 31406.
