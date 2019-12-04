Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Scarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Hembree Scarbrough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Hembree Scarbrough Obituary
Iris Hembree Scarbrough
Tybee Island
Iris Hembree Scarbrough, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. She was born in Austell, GA, daughter of the late Edgar D. and Ruby Davis Hembree. She was a graduate of Pelham High School.
After 27 years with BellSouth in Atlanta, she and husband moved to Tybee Island where they owned Lazaretto Marina and Captain Mike's Dolphin Tours. She was a member of the Tybee Island American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and attended St. Michael's Catholic Church on Tybee Island.
Surviving are husband of 45 years, Michael B. Scarbrough of Tybee Island, son, Ken Sheppard (Rhonda) of Dallas, GA; daughters, Sandra Townsend (James) of Acworth, GA; Michelle Scarbrough of Douglasville, GA; Lisa Scarbrough of Guyton; sister, Ruby Hembree Goss of Douglasville, GA; seven grandsons, Ricky, Brandon, Nick, Cody, Jared, Michael and Ian. She was loved by her family, respected by her friends and she will be missed.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Coastal Pet Rescue, 7430 Thomas Ave., Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now