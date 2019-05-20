|
|
Mr. Irvin Paul "Moose" Klopp, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to the late Franklin Paul & Julia Zuba Klopp. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dianne Phillips, two grandchildren, Misty Bridgforth and Nicholas Cadle, and his sister, Sylvia Flanders. He served his country for 30 years in the Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing where he was a Master Sgt., and retired from International Paper after 47 years. He enjoyed spending Wednesday mornings with friends and playing Keno at Jerry's Lounge, playing golf, bowling and watching the Braves and Falcons. Survivors include his children, Donna Kirksey, David Klopp and Doug Klopp; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Klopp and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22nd from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road in Garden City. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 20, 2019