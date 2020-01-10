|
Dr. Irving Victor
Savannah
Dr. Irving Victor, 97, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, surrounded by family following a brief illness.
Dr. Victor (Vic) was born in Savannah on May 15, 1922, the son of the late Jules and Cecelia Kassell Victor. He graduated from Savannah High School and Armstrong Junior College in 1941 where he was valedictorian and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia where he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Scholastic Society. He received his medical degree from The Medical College of Georgia where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Victor lettered in tennis. He also served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years.
He completed his internship at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and his residency at Ancker and Miller Hospitals in St. Paul, MN., under the supervision of the famous Dr. Frederic Foley, inventor of the Foley Catheter.
He returned to Savannah at the urging of his brother Jules. Dr. Victor built a thriving urology practice, and he served as Chief of Staff of St. Joseph's Hospital, Candler Hospital and Memorial Hospital. He also served as President of the Georgia Medical Society. He was extremely proud that he was instrumental in establishing one of the nation's first emergency medical systems in Savannah with the formation of Chatham County EMS, an initiative that saved many lives. In 1970, he volunteered to serve his country in Vietnam where he worked with other doctors in performing surgeries and was ultimately reunited with his son John who was deployed. After Dr. Victor retired from his urology practice of 41 years, he took up a second career as a physician and administrator with St. Joseph's Hospital now St. Joseph's /Candler where he was a master negotiator. Most recently, he added another title to his many: successful restauranteur with Vic's on the River. Additionally, he remained active in Savannah's civic and business communities.
During his distinguished career, Victor received many awards. A few of them include: the Humanitarian Service Award from the American Medical Association; the Humanitarian Award from the German Heritage Society for service in Vietnam; the Physician Physician's Award from the Medical College of Georgia Alumni Association; the Distinguished Citizen's Award from the Armstrong Alumni Association on three separate occasions; and the John B. Rabun Community Service Award from the Georgia Medical Society. He was named to the Armstrong Athletic Hall of Fame and his writings have been published in several notable medical journals.
Dr. Victor received an Honorary Doctor of Letters from Armstrong State University in 2001 and on October 20, 2017, Armstrong awarded him with its second-ever Eminent Alumni distinction which recognizes extraordinary merit. He was Chairman of Armstrong State University's Board of Trustees and president of the Armstrong Alumni Association. He was active in the United Way, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Coastal Area Planning and Development Commission.
Dr. Victor often said there was nothing more satisfying than knowing that you've helped somebody.
Dr. Victor was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Terese (Terry) and a brother, Jules Victor Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Alice (Cissie) Ruth Victor. In addition he is survived by his devoted children: son John Victor; daughter Andrea Marshall, and her husband Bill of Pembroke Pines, Fl. and Andrea's son Brian Blount of Davie, Fl.; son Kirk Victor and his wife Linda Lance of Washington, D.C.; daughter Jane Showalter and her husband Carl of Charlotte, NC., and their sons Victor, urology resident, in Albuquerque, NM., Kirk Ward of Washington, D.C. and Pete of Austin, TX.; son William Victor and his wife Gabrielle of Memphis, TN; and son Frederic Victor of Atlanta and his daughter Maggie and son Henry; James Threlkeld and his wife Tracy of Redondo Beach, CA and their children Emily of Kauai and Parker of Redondo Beach; and Jill Elizabeth Holland and her husband Jason of Wake Forest, NC and her children Grace of Savannah and Corbin of Wake Forest. He leaves behind three great grandchildren, Alex, Spencer and Hayden Blount, nieces, nephews, patients, good friends and six faithful cats and dogs.
A service to celebrate the life of Dr. Victor will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Christ Church Episcopal. The family will also receive friends on Monday, January 13 from 5-7 pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA.
Memorials may be sent to Humane Society Greater Savannah 7215 Sallie Mood Drive Savannah, GA 31406 or St. Joseph's Candler Foundations Heart & Lung Building 5356 Reynolds Street, Suite 400 Savannah, GA 31405 or gifts can be made online.
Arrangements are in care of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
