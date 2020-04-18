|
|
Dr. Irwin Leon Aronson
Savannah
Dr. Leon Aronson, age 81, passed away April 16, 2020, after a long struggle with cancer.
A native of Adel, Georgia, he served as a captain in the United States Air Force prior to moving to Savannah, where he established and practiced orthodontics for 33 years until his retirement in 2000.
Leon attended Valdosta State College, Emory University, Emory University School of Dentistry and Saint Louis University, where he received a Master's degree in Orthodontics. He received both the Distinguished Dental Alumnus Award and the John F. MacNamara, DDS, Meritorious Service Award from Emory University Alumni Association. From the St. Louis University Department of Orthodontics, he received the Silver Medallion and the Merit Award from the Orthodontic Education and Research Foundation.
Leon was very active in local dental organizations, where he served as President of the Savannah Dental Society, the Southeastern Dental Society, the Georgia Dental Association, and the Georgia Orthodontic Association. On a national level he was President of the St. Louis University Orthodontic Education and Research Foundation and of the USA Section of the International College of Dentists. He also served as President of the International College of Dentists at large.
Dr. Aronson was an adjunct professor at the Dental School of Georgia and taught at the Center for Advanced Dental Education at Saint Louis University. He was an Alternate Delegate to the American Dental Association and served on the ADA Council on Membership.
In addition to his long standing service to dentistry, he was the Chairman of the Workmen's Circle Credit Union for many years and was a past president of the B'nai Brith Jacob Synagogue.
Leon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Ginsburg Aronson; children, Dr. Amy I. Aronson, Lynda Boelter Sarkisian, (Bruce) and Hedy Marks, (Josh); grandchildren, Emma Boelter, Jacob Marks, Charlie Marks, Ella Marks, Sela Sarkisian and Leila Sarkisian.
Donations may be made to Congregation B'nai Brith Jacob - 5444 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405.
A forthcoming memorial service will celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Leon Aronson.
Please share your thoughts about Dr. Aronson and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020