Ismael Caleb Hernandez
Savannah, GA
Ismael Caleb Hernandez, 82, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hospice House. He was born October 10, 1937 to the late Ismael Hernandez, Sr. and Helena Lopez Hernandez. He graduated from the University of Madrid Medical School, and the University of Miami. He earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam Era. In 1977 he transferred to the U.S. Army as a Major and later advanced to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was the Deputy Commander of Arctic Health Service Command for the U.S. Army. He also was the Chief of Ambulatory Services for the 24th I.D. at Fort Stewart Army Base. After retiring from the military, he went into Family Practice at Immediate MED for another 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth Yeager of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pilar Watlington Hernandez of Savannah, four sons, Bobby Hernandez (Katherine) of Parker, CO, Samuel "Sam" Hernandez (Delora) of Savannah, Daniel "Dan" Hernandez (Kerry Dulina) of Savannah, and David Hernandez (Kate) of Alpharetta, GA. three brothers, Samuel Hernandez (Lavinia) of Ocala, FL, Abiezer Hernandez (Aurea) of Trujyllo Alto, PR, and Eliezer Hernandez (Elsa) of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ashley Post, Taylor Post, Lauren Hernandez, Grace Hernandez, and Lucas Hernandez.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in Beaufort National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the .
