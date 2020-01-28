Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ismael Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ismael Caleb Hernandez


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ismael Caleb Hernandez Obituary
Ismael Caleb Hernandez
Savannah, GA
Ismael Caleb Hernandez, 82, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hospice House. He was born October 10, 1937 to the late Ismael Hernandez, Sr. and Helena Lopez Hernandez. He graduated from the University of Madrid Medical School, and the University of Miami. He earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam Era. In 1977 he transferred to the U.S. Army as a Major and later advanced to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was the Deputy Commander of Arctic Health Service Command for the U.S. Army. He also was the Chief of Ambulatory Services for the 24th I.D. at Fort Stewart Army Base. After retiring from the military, he went into Family Practice at Immediate MED for another 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth Yeager of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pilar Watlington Hernandez of Savannah, four sons, Bobby Hernandez (Katherine) of Parker, CO, Samuel "Sam" Hernandez (Delora) of Savannah, Daniel "Dan" Hernandez (Kerry Dulina) of Savannah, and David Hernandez (Kate) of Alpharetta, GA. three brothers, Samuel Hernandez (Lavinia) of Ocala, FL, Abiezer Hernandez (Aurea) of Trujyllo Alto, PR, and Eliezer Hernandez (Elsa) of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ashley Post, Taylor Post, Lauren Hernandez, Grace Hernandez, and Lucas Hernandez.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in Beaufort National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the .
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ismael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now