|
|
Mr. Ivan M. Delong, 82, of Ellabell, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Inez, KY to the late Emery J. & Hattie Robinson Delong. He was also preceded in death by siblings and their spouses, Wilbur (Ruthie), Paul (Viney), Nadine (Harold) and Bill. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed fishing and crabbing. He was a member of Daniel Siding Baptist Church and retired from Chatham County EMS.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Deal Delong; children, Jill DelaBruyere (Serge), John Delong (Amanda), Steve Delong, Valerie Sapp (Darryl) and Robert Sullivan (Kim); grandchildren, Katelynn, J.P. Sydney (Josh), Sierra, Austyn, Dillion, Kali (Danny) and Hadley; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Monday, April 22nd from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler, GA
The graveside funeral and burial will be on Tuesday, April 23rd at 1 p.m. at Lake Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery located at 328 Mikell Lake Road near Patterson, GA.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 19, 2019