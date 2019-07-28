|
Savannah - Ivey Merwin Shiver IV Ivey Merwin "Bubba" Shiver IV passed away Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 in his bedroom at home in his favorite chair with his wife and brother by his side. Glioblastoma was the cause of death, but Ivey never let Cancer define him or bring him down. He remained upbeat to the very end.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diana Shiver, their son Ivey, his brother Bill, and his sister-in-law Sandy. He was the son of Ivey Merwin "Chick" Shiver III and Maxie Cherry Shiver, and was blessed with two brothers, Bill and Alex, and with many uncles and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ivey was born and raised on the Isle of Hope just outside of Savannah, Georgia where he was known as "Bubba" by his family and friends. Ivey was active in the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church and graduated from Benedictine High School in Savannah in 1983. After graduating from Georgia State University in 1988 he remained in Atlanta where he enjoyed a 34-year career with UPS.
Ivey took great pride in his job during the week and also enjoyed time spent with his many friends on many occasions, but he especially loved his life with Diana and their son. A perfect weekend for him included Saturday family meals cooked on the grill with a Georgia football game playing on TV, followed by church on Sunday with the entire family.
Ivey was incurably optimistic and good-hearted and quick to smile and laugh. His cheerful disposition was infectious and he was always the best of company.
A celebration of Ivey's life will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 12 Stone Church Central Campus in The Cafe Theatre at 1322 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. A reception at Bear's Best Golf Clubhouse at 5342 Aldeburgh Drive in Suwanee will follow at 1 P.M. to enable the many people who knew and loved Ivey to gather and share his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the search for a cure for at www.glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate Savannah Morning News July 28, 2019
