February 4, 1923 - May 11, 2019
Corbett died Saturday May 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He served in the 8th Air Force in the European Theater during World War II. He was Employed by Central of Georgia and Norfolk Southern Railroad for 42 years of service. He was an Emeritus member of Solomon's Lodge #1 F&AM, served as a Deacon at Calvary Baptist Temple, and was instrumental in establishing Calvary Day School Savannah, Georgia. He served on various committees in the church and was a member of the Invincible Sunday School Class at Calvary Baptist Temple. He was the head of our family and loved his family with all his heart. We will miss his love, strength and humility. He lived a life of faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His words inspired and encouraged us to do our very best in life. He was a true example of a father and he especially cherished our mother. For those who knew him his humor will be missed the most. He is predeceased by his parents, John Corbett DeLoach, Sr. and Essie Mae DeLoach. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Reva Lanier DeLoach; three daughters, Nancy DeLoach Lynch and Melvin G. Lynch of Mansfield, Georgia, Linda Joyce DeLoach of Marietta, Georgia and Aurelia DeLoach Hamel of Annapolis, Maryland; grandchildren, Jason Paul Lynch and Kristen DeVetter Lynch of Covington, Georgia, Ladera Ranch, California, Sara Elizabeth (Lynch) Daniel and Robert Brandon Daniel of Covington, Georgia, Matthew Lee Hamel and Christina (Ng) Hamel of New Market, Maryland, Hailey Elizabeth (Hamel) Sykes and Connor Ward Sykes of Tampa, Florida; great grandchildren, Aiden Jon Lynch, Jude Alexander Lynch, Charlize (Charlie) Elizabeth Lynch, Paxton Paul Lynch, Corbett Harvey Daniel and Autumn Lily Hamel. Donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Temple Debt to Dignity Fund 4625 Waters Ave Savannah, Ga. 31404 or on line: http://www.cbtssavannah.org/.
Visitation will be 11 - 12 pm Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with the Funeral service to follow at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Abbey Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2019