J. Curtice Oertel
Savannah
J. Curtice Oertel, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born May 27, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ. Curt grew up in Westfield, NJ and graduated from Hobart College in Geneva, NY. His high school yearbook described him as he lived his life, a hard-hitting football captain, a ballplayer's ballplayer, master of ice hockey, a snappy dresser, embarrassed but an infectious grin, well mannered, shoulders for responsibility, and an inspiration to many.
After 25 years of working in Sales and Marketing with Allied Chemical, Curt and his wife Carolyn moved to Skidaway Island. Curt loved to play golf with his son, grandson's and great friends. He was a member of Kiwanis Club of Skidaway where he chaired the annual pancake breakfast as well as an active member in the Skidaway Island Republican Club. He was a true fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Cubs.
Curt leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Carolyn; daughters, Cynthia of New York City, Kara of Hilton Head Island, SC; son, Christian and wife Elizabeth, and two grandsons, Buzz and Ollie, of Denver, CO.
A private family memorial service will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Hospice Savannah, PO Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 in Curt's name.
Savannah Morning News
12-10-2019
