J. Desmond Patterson Jr.
1957 - 2020
J. Desmond Patterson, Jr.
Savannah
James Desmond "Desi" Patterson, Jr., 63, of Savannah, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born May 26, 1957. He was the son of James Desmond Patterson, Sr, (deceased), and Betty G. Patterson of Savannah. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Linda K. Smith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Patricia Patterson of Tybee Island, and Elizabeth Woods of Savannah.
After working many years in the family marine business in Savannah, he pursued his love of music by entertaining at nursing and assisted living facilities in Georgia and South Carolina, where he was loved by all.
Services and burial will be private.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Desi’s passing. He was always such a nice guy and was a best friend for many, many years to my dad, Lonnie.
LeeAnna Harn
Friend
