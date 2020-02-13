Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
View Map
J. Randall "Randy" Blackston Obituary
J. Randall "Randy" Blackston
Savannah
John Randall Blackston, 71, formerly of Savannah, GA passed away February 11th surrounded by his loving family. Randy graduated from Herschel V. Jenkins High School, and went on to receive a BA from Armstrong State College and an MBA from Georgia Southern University.
He is survived by his sons Jason (Kelley) and grandchildren Haley, Ella, and Kylie of Beaufort, SC, and Dylan (Aviva) and grandchild Arden of Seattle, WA, and his ex-wife, caregiver, and lifelong friend, Frances McCarthy of Beaufort, SC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Ruben Blackston, and his brother, Brian.
A memorial service will be held at 10 o'clock Saturday morning, February 15, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah, conducted by the Reverend Patrick S. O'Brien, with a visitation following until 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Inner City Night Shelter – 124 Arnold Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401-2902.
Please share your thoughts about Randy and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
