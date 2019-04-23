Jack DeVane Denmark, 86, passed away after a short illness on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center with his wife by his side. He was born July 17, 1932 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Paul E. and Grace Gay Denmark. He was owner of Denmark Construction Company, Plantation Townhouses and the Westside Shopping Center. Mr. Denmark devoted his entire career to designing and developing many residential and commercial real estate properties, including building most of the Carey Hilliard's Restaurants in Savannah and Garden City.



Mr. Denmark had a lifetime love for music and helping others. He served in the U.S. Army, played in the U.S. Army Band, taught music to the Salvation Army band students, and played the baritone horn in the Savannah Symphony. His community service included serving on the Salvation Army Board of Directors and as the Exalted Ruler for the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks (1980-1981) where he was a long-time member. Mr. Denmark also designed and built the current building for the Elks Lodge #183 in Savannah.



In his spare time, he enjoyed all types of woodworking and spending time with his family.



Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years, Iona Lanigan Denmark, his son, Michael DeVane Denmark (Christine) of Tybee Island, Georgia; daughters, Vicki Denmark Flaherty (Patrick) of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and Sherri Denmark Schumacher of Savannah, Georgia; one grandson, Ryan Frederick Schumacher of Savannah, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.



Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.



Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday in Sunlight Cemetery in Cobbtown, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks Lodge Building Fund, 183 Wilshire Blvd., Savannah, GA 31419, or the Salvation Army, 3000 Bee Road, Savannah, GA 31405.