Jack Flowers
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Jack Lamar Flowers, Lt. Col., Ret, USA, 80, of Richmond Hill, GA passed away in Vidalia Community Hospice on October 20, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Jack was born in Waycross, GA on January12, 1940 to Jack and Rosella Flowers.
Jack served in the military for over 32 years. He served in both the U.S. Air Force and the Georgia Army National Guard prior to joining the U.S. Army. He served from Private to Lieutenant Colonel including two tours in Vietnam as a Field Artillery Officer and as an Army Helicopter Pilot. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, five Bronze Stars for Valor, Two Purple Hearts and numerous other awards for service. While he enjoyed all his time in the Army his favorite assignments were with the 1ST Infantry Division in Vietnam and Fort Riley, KS where he commanded the first ever Provisional Forward Support Battalion and served as the G4. He also enjoyed his two tours in Germany and was a key player in the removal of short-range Nuclear missiles from Europe during his final assignment. Following the Army, he was a highly successful realtor owning multiple companies in the Richmond Hill area. He was a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and received his master's in management from Central Michigan University. He was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and the Disabled American Veterans.
Jack married his beloved wife Patsy (Durrence) Flowers. They shared over 60 wonderful years and together they had three sons. David L. Flowers, Col., Ret, USA Jack D. (Marsha) Flowers, Cpt., Ret., GAARNG John L.(Leah) Flowers and five grandchildren; Joshua (Melanie) Flowers, Leslie Flowers, John Wesley, Nathan Martin, Kylee Martin, and Zachary Flowers; five great-grandchildren: Mason Graham, Alyssa Graham, Jackson, Brayden Martin and Colson; Two sisters, Janet Williams and Dottie Harden; His brother Ronnie Flowers and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his infant son David, his infant grandson John Wesley and brothers Jerry and Johnny.
Visitation will be held at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, GA Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Graveside Services are at Watermelon Creek Baptist Church in Glennville, GA, Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm, with Military Honors rendered by U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Vidalia Community Hospice at their website: https://www.commhospice.com/donate.php
Care and Services are entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Georgia
Savannah Morning News
10/22/2020
