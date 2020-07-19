Or Copy this URL to Share

Charleston, SC

Jack Harold Anderson, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Melinda Scott Anderson, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 13, 2020. Jack was born March 7, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia, son of the late Collie Clifton Anderson and Onie Burnsed Anderson. He graduated from Commercial High School in Savannah, attended the College of Charleston and served in the Georgia National Guard. Jack was a retired Vice President for Sales for the Greenbax Stamp Company, a subsidiary of Piggly Wiggly Carolina Corporation and a partner in the Locklear's Restaurants. He was a member of the Hibernian Society and a member of Grace Church Cathedral. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Melinda; four daughters: Stephanie A. Howard of Charleston, SC, Margaret A. Liedberg (Mike) of Athens, GA, Melinda A. Farah of Charleston, SC, and Melody A. Hanna (Bruce) of Columbia, SC; two sons: Scott W. Anderson (Duda) and Reid S. Anderson (Lisa) all of Charleston, SC; 17 grandchildren: Lake Howard (Brittany), Lindsay Howard, Austin Howard and Taylor Howard; Sarah Liedberg, Allison Liedberg Azurmendi (Gino), Gracie Liedberg and Forrest Liedberg; Sabriam B. Bell (Chris), John Brinton (Amber), David Farah and Collie Farah; Zachary Hanna, Alex Hanna, and Cameron Hanna; Noah Anderson and Chandler Anderson and four great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Brinton, Hayden Crosby Howard, Jack Howard and EllisAnne Howard. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his parents, his nine brothers and sisters and his grandson, Austin Scott Howard. Jack was, simply, and above all a good man. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren extraordinarily well as he did his nieces and nephews and all the members of his extended family. He shared his love with his family and friends through fishing, duck hunting and boating in the local creeks and rivers and time spent in the ACE Basin at Bear Island Club. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund,

July 20, 2020

