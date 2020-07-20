To Jack's Family:

It was so sad to read that Jack had passed away. My memories are through Piggly Wiggly/Greenbax as we had the Northbridge Piggly Wiggly from the beginning until 1993 when we retired and sold back to the Company. JD always thought so much of Jack and said he always treated him good when he called on the store and the promotions they ran with stamps always was a good thing for the store. He says to all of you be very proud to have Jack for your husband, father ,grandfather and especially all of us are proud we could call him our friend.

Take comfort in your wonderful memories and know that others share in your grief and sorrow. Rest in Peace Mr. Jack you will be missed by all of us.

JD Cox, Kathy Cox & Family

Kathryn Cox

Friend