Jack Harold Anderson
1936 - 2020
Charleston - Jack Harold Anderson, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Melinda Scott Anderson, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 13, 2020.

Jack was born March 7, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia, son of the late Collie Clifton Anderson and Onie Burnsed Anderson. He graduated from Commercial High School in Savannah, attended the College of Charleston and served in the Georgia National Guard. Jack was a retired Vice President for Sales for the Greenbax Stamp Company, a subsidiary of Piggly Wiggly Carolina Corporation and a partner in the Locklear's Restaurants. He was a member of the Hibernian Society and a member of Grace Church Cathedral.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Melinda; four daughters: Stephanie A. Howard of Charleston, SC, Margaret A. Liedberg (Mike) of Athens, GA, Melinda A. Farah of Charleston, SC, and Melody A. Hanna (Bruce) of Columbia, SC; two sons: Scott W. Anderson (Duda) and Reid S. Anderson (Lisa) all of Charleston, SC; 17 grandchildren: Lake Howard (Brittany), Lindsay Howard, Austin Howard and Taylor Howard; Sarah Liedberg, Allison Liedberg Azurmendi (Gino), Gracie Liedberg and Forrest Liedberg; Sabriam B. Bell (Chris), John Brinton (Amber), David Farah and Collie Farah; Zachary Hanna, Alex Hanna, and Cameron Hanna; Noah Anderson and Chandler Anderson and four great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Brinton, Hayden Crosby Howard, Jack Howard and EllisAnne Howard. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, his nine brothers and sisters and his grandson, Austin Scott Howard.

Jack was, simply, and above all a good man. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren extraordinarily well as he did his nieces and nephews and all the members of his extended family. He shared his love with his family and friends through fishing, duck hunting and boating in the local creeks and rivers and time spent in the ACE Basin at Bear Island Club.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund, www.hamptonwildlifefund.org/donate or Grace Church Cathedral, www.gracechurchcharleston.org/giving-serving .

His funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., July 21, 2020 in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston. In this time of the pervasive COVID19 virus the family encourages all to participate by viewing Grace Cathedral Church's live-stream of the service at https://www.youtube.com/user/GraceChurchChrlstn.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, Charleston. Savannah Morning News July 19, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
02:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John L Sumner
Family
July 19, 2020
Melinda, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Jack from the years that I worked with you at MUSC. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Carol Roach
Friend
July 19, 2020
I was truly saddened to read that Jack had passed. What a solid and caring man he was. I can never forget what a good friend he was to my Dad. When my Dad could not get around on his own, Jack took him to ride in the woods and to their favorite hunting and fishing spots. He made my Dad's last years so much better. I also really miss Locklear's great food!
Ed Wilson
Family Friend
July 19, 2020
Melinda,
So sorry for your loss. Your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lawrence Moser
Friend
July 19, 2020
He was a very special man and loved by all my family. He was a very helpful man when I had my trouble also. He loved his family very much and it was very evidently.
Charlotte Anderson
Family
July 18, 2020
To Jack's Family:
It was so sad to read that Jack had passed away. My memories are through Piggly Wiggly/Greenbax as we had the Northbridge Piggly Wiggly from the beginning until 1993 when we retired and sold back to the Company. JD always thought so much of Jack and said he always treated him good when he called on the store and the promotions they ran with stamps always was a good thing for the store. He says to all of you be very proud to have Jack for your husband, father ,grandfather and especially all of us are proud we could call him our friend.
Take comfort in your wonderful memories and know that others share in your grief and sorrow. Rest in Peace Mr. Jack you will be missed by all of us.
JD Cox, Kathy Cox & Family
Kathryn Cox
Friend
July 18, 2020
So glad we were able to visit this last time and so glad I have this photo!❤ 4/3/19
Uncle Jack was truly the epitome of a "good man." I have so many fond memories from my childhood spent at 813 Stiles Dr. He always had time for his kids and the many friends they brought over. It was THE house we all wanted to hang out at. I know Daddy and Uncle Jack are having the ultimate fishing trip together right now. Heaven truly gained a great soul as his earthly family will miss him greatly. Love to Aunt Melinda, Stephanie, Margaret, Melinda, Melody, Scott, and Reid and all those grands. My heart is so heavy thinking of the loss you all are experiencing. Praying for God's comfort and peace. Love to all.
Cheryl Tillotson
Family
