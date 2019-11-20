|
Jack Hesling
St. Mary's , GA
Jack S. Hesling
St. Mary's, GA- Jack S. Hesling, 4, died Sunday November 17, 2019 in an accident which claimed the lives of his parents, Chris and Brittany Hesling. Jack was an organ donor.
The St. Mary's, GA native loved baseball, soccer, and the red power ranger. He was an aspiring cowboy.
He is survived by his sister, Maggie Hesling; grandparents, Randy & Debbie Trowell, Kim & Floyd Justice, Skip & Kim Hesling, and Kelli Hesling; great-grandparents, Flarleen Young, Carolyn Broom, and Steve & Joyce Burns; aunts and uncles, Scott Trowell, Matt Trowell, Brittani Horne (Jacob), Hannah Justice, Michael Hesling, and Cooper Hesling; cousins, Saylor Trowell, Beckham Trowell, Haven Trowell, Ellie Trowell, Noah Horne, Jonah Horne, and Ansley McClain; and other relatives.
Visitation: 1-2:45 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Memorial Service: 3 pm Saturday, November, 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Remembrances: For Maggie's welfare, www.gofundme.com search for in memory of Chris Brittany and Jack.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
November 21, 2019
