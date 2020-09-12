Jack Kaster
Skidaway Island
Jack Kaster died September 8, 2020 at age 91 at his home of 28 years in Savannah, Georgia, after living 24 years in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was a senior executive for 33 years with IBM when the revolution of computer technology began, and then spent 30 years leading charitable organizations when he retired in 1987.
John Alden Kaster was born February 3, 1929 in Humboldt, Wisconsin in his grandfather's farmhouse, a few miles from Green Bay to Carl C. Kaster and Marie G. (nee Tielens) Kaster. He married Joan Claire Skogg, also of Green Bay, on April 16, 1955. They recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary. Jack had 2 sisters, Patricia and Joletta, previously deceased.
He once attended a two room school house in Humboldt, and both Jack and Joan Kaster were the first in their families to graduate from College; he from St. Norbert College and she from Indiana University. Jack loved music and played saxophone in a dance band to pay for College. He fought in the Korean War as a First Lieutenant in The Army, 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Regiment. On May 23, 1951 he was wounded in combat, and awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He loved his large family. Together with Joan they welcomed many friends to their cottage in Clinton, Connecticut and to their home in Savannah. He enjoyed sports, especially golf, and was a 28 year member of The Landings Club. He was a life-long fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Jack was president of the Fairfield County Council Boy Scouts. He was awarded The Silver Beaver, the highest national non-Scout honor. He was on the board of The Savannah Symphony Orchestra. He was Chairman and then lifetime board member of the Live Oak Public Libraries Foundation in Savannah, which he served for 20 years. He served on the Board of the St. James Catholic School, and numerous other charities.
In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by 6 children: Craig (Rachel), Rick (Christi), Kevin (Susan), Cindy Stanley (John), Chris (Meg), and Lisa Marmolejo (Diego); 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be announced in the future to be held at St. James Church in Savannah.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the St. James Catholic School: GRACE Scholarship Fund.
Savannah Morning News
