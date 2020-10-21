1/1
Jack M. Aleshire
1965 - 2020
Meridian , Idaho
Jack M. Aleshire 55, died October 17 peacefully in his home in Meridian, Idaho after a short illness. Preceded in death by his father; James M. Aleshire and chocolate lab; Mocha. Jack is survived by his mother; Jean K Aleshire of Savannah , his son and daughter-in-law; Justin and Alli Aleshire of Kuna Idaho , beloved granddaughter; Freya, sisters; Melanie Elmore (Billy) and Tracie Modrell, nieces and nephews; Sean, Tarah, Erica, Cody and Haleigh, and the Guyer family. Jack was a graduate of Benedictine military academy. He will be forever remembered in the hearts of both family and friends.
Savannah Morning News
10/22/2010
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
