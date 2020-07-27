Juanita and Family:

Words could never express my sadness in your loss of Jack. You and your family have been a big part of our family many years through Piggly Wiggly and Nabisco. Please know I am so sorry for your loss and will keep all of you in my prayers. I enjoyed the video so much and was so glad to see so many happy times for you and all your family. That is what life is about, family, and how we interact with others and our belief in our Lord Jesus Christ, which we all know Jack had and did all of these. I know your children and grandchildren will carry this legacy on for all their years and for all of their family as well. Just know we loved Jack like our own family and enjoyed all the years at Piggly Wiggly James Island. He was loved by employees and vendors alike nothing but compliments and good things were ever said about him as a Manager and especially as a friend. I am not sure visitation will be held with this covid crisis but know in my heart I am with you in thoughts and prayers always.

Love

Kathy Cox, JD Cox and Family

Kathryn (Kathy) Cox

Family Friend