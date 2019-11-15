|
Jack Sims
Ellabell
Mr. Jack Daniel Sims, 80, passed away at Riverview Health and Rehab in Savannah on Thursday morning, November 14, 2019. Mr. Sims was born on March 25, 1939 to the late Harmon Jackson and Beatrice Lanier Sims in Pembroke. Mr. Sims was a 1958 graduate of Bryan County High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in political science from Emory University in Atlanta. He was an insurance adjuster and later president and CEO of Coastal Claims Services until his retirement. Mr. Sims enjoyed retirement and spending time with his friends and was also a longtime member of Pembroke United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his God-Son, Jacob Bohall and his wife Michelle of Raleigh, NC; sister, Evangalain Reynolds and her husband Larry of Pembroke; niece Diane Wesley and her husband Rick of Savannah; great nephew, Matthew Wesley and great niece, Rebecca Kane.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Doctor Thad Harvey officiating.
Burial will follow at Northside Cemetery.
