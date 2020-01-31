|
Mr. Jackie Harrelson
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Jackie Harrelson, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Emanuel County Medical Center. He was born in Pulaski, GA to the late John Henry Harrelson, Sr. & Mary Alice Jeffcoat Cobb. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Darlene Garrett. He was of the Baptist faith, retired from Union Camp, and loved to fish and hunt. Survivors include his children, Sonny Harrelson, Mark Harrelson (Mae), Todd Harrelson, David Harrelson, Crystal Harrelson (Brittany) and John W. Harrelson; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Woods and Margie Turner, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 4th at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 5th in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
