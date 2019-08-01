|
Fernandina Beach- - Jackie M. Young Jackie M. Young, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the care of her family at Community Hospice & Palliative Care's Warner Center for Caring.
She was a graduate of Georgia College and was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Nyram L. Young, Jr. and grandson, Jeremy M. Young.
Survivors include her sons, Richard M. Young (Pam) and Alan L. Young, Sr. (Robin); seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m, Friday, August 2, 2019 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News August 1, 2019
