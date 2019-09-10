Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Guyton Christian Church
Jacky D. Taylor


1945 - 2019
Jacky D. Taylor Obituary
Guyton - Jacky D. Taylor Jacky D. Taylor, 74, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Taylor was born July 5, 1945 in Guyton, GA to Charles Taylor and Mary Doyle Taylor. He graduated from Effingham County High School in 1964. He retired from International Paper in Savannah in 2007 after 43 years.

Mr. Taylor loved his hunting and fishing, but during the spring and summer, his true passion was gardening. He grew many vegetables throughout the years and enjoyed sharing them with his friends and family.

Mr. Taylor was a member of Guyton Christian Church where he attended with his wife. His favorite thing to do at church was listen to his wife sing in the choir.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Bell Taylor; his son, Jay Taylor (Michelle) of Springfield; brothers, James L. Taylor (Susie), Johnny V. Taylor (Rohaya); sister, Mary Ann Taylor, all of Guyton; grandchildren, Mary Ellen & Anna Kate Taylor of Springfield; caregiver, Cynthia Duncan; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6-8 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 11 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Guyton Christian Church.

Interment: Guyton Cemetery.

Remembrances: Hospice Savannah or Guyton Christian Church Memorial Fund.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News September 10, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 10, 2019
