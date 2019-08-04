Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Jacob A. "Jake" Long Jr.

Savannah - Jacob "Jake" A. Long Jr. Jacob "Jake" A. Long Jr, 66, of Savannah, GA passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Jake retired from Gulfstream Aerospace as a Quality Engineer in 2016. He enjoyed golfing and loved the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta Braves. He was a great father, loving husband, and caring grandfather. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was also a member of Acacia Lodge #452 F. & A.M's, and a member of the York Rite, consistory valley of Savannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Sr. and Lily Mae Hix; brother, Harold "Sput" Long; sister, Glenda "Fay" Giddens. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl "Ann" Long; son, Jacob "Jake" A. Long III (Michele); daughter, Christina Long McCarthy (Bryan); sister, Wanda Evans (Charlie); grandchildren Jacob IV, Madelyn, Caleb, Tristen, and Emma; numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held from 5pm to 8pm Saturday August 10, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Savannah Morning News August 4, 2019

logo


logo

Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 4, 2019
